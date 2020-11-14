Ansu Fati on track to sign Barcelona extension in 2021

Barcelona star Ansu Fati is on course to sign a new Barcelona contract extension in 2021 with negotiations ongoing between both parties.

La Blaugrana are determined to hold onto their 18-year old striker ,despite the Spanish international only agreeing a new contract last summer, following his meteoric breakthrough into the first team.

His current deal expires in 2022, with an option to extend it to 2024, but the Catalans wants to activate that with an improved salary package at the Camp Nou, according to reports from Marca.

Barcelona want to activate his clause early in 2021 to remove the potential for a big money summer offer for the 18-year old ahead of the 2021/22 season.

If Fati and his representatives agree to invoking his extension clause 12 months early, his release clause with Ronald Koeman’s is set to be increased up to a world record €400m.

Fati is set to be sidelined until the start of the new year after undergoing surgery on a knee injury he picked up last month.