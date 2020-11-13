Torino eye January move for Atletico Madrid star Lucas Torreira

Serie A side Torino are rumoured to be considering a shock January move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The Italians were heavily linked with a bid for the Uruguayan international before he agreed a season long loan move to the Wanda Metropolitano from Arsenal in October.

Torreira has impressed in first few weeks with Diego Simeone’s team as a midfield replacement for Ghanaian star Thomas Partey who went in the opposite direction to the Emirates Stadium.

However, with his long term future in London and Madrid uncertain, reports from Marca claim Marco Giampaolo wants to bring him to the Olimpico di Torino.

Atletico do not have a purchase agreement in place with Mikel Arteta’s side and a permanent offer from Torino would remove Los Rojiblancos from the negotiating table.

If Torreira is not a first team regular when the winter transfer window opens in 2021, he could be tempted by a return to Italy after previously playing for Pescara and Sampdoria.