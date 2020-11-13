Spain boss Luis Enrique praises defender: “I like everything about him; he’s tall, handsome and a good kid”

Spain boss Luis Enrique has heaped praise on Villarreal defender Pau Torres: “I like everything about him; he’s tall, handsome and a good kid.”

The 23-year-old has won five international caps since being handed his debut in 2019 by Luis Enrique’s predecessor Robert Moreno.

However, he has become an increasingly important first-team squad member since Luis Enrique’s return and has started all four Nations League matches to date for the current campaign.

It continues a sharp rise to prominence for the central defender, who broke onto the scene in the 2018/19 campaign when he starred on a loan spell at second tier Malaga.

He has since become a mainstay in the heart of the Villarreal defence, helping them to a top five finish last season and to an impressive start to the current campaign.

Luis Enrique said on the defender, as per Marca: “I like him to as a left-handed central defender. It does not condition me, but I must admit that I like him. I like everything about Pau, because I like the players who are able to carry the ball out and I like his tactical sense.

“I like everything about him; he’s tall, handsome and a good kid.”

Spain are away to Switzerland on Saturday night before a home clash with Germany next week.