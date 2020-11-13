Real Madrid stars asked to take a pay cut in 2021

Real Madrid are considering asking their first team squad to take wage cuts in 2021 due to the ongoing financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN, club sources have confirmed the Los Blancos board are finalising their budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year.

Following the completion of that, they will ask their entire first team to agree to salary reductions, with Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema representing the players in the talks.

Both parties agreed a widespread pay cut in April ahead of the restart of the 2019/20 season, with players, coaches and club executive all taking a 10-15% drop in wages.

The squad also agreed to forgo their bonuses for winning the 2020 La Liga title with the club declining to sign any new players ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

No details have been revealed at this stage about how much each player could reduce their wages by, but the squad are rumoured to be open to accepting some form of cuts.