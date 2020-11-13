Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos set to give key contract update next week

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and club president Florentino Perez will give a public update on his contract renewal on Monday night.

Los Blancos confirmed they opened negotiations with Ramos’ representatives at the start of the season, with the Spanish international’s current deal expiring in July 2021.

Previously the two parties appeared to be far apart on their plans for Ramos’ future, with the club sticking to their policy of offering players aged over 30 just a 12 month extension, with Ramos’ camp pushing for two years, allowing him to retire in Madrid.

According to reports from Diario AS, Ramos will give a public statement from La Roja’s training base in Seville ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash with Germany.

Perez is expected to speak at the same time on Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

Real Madrid have hinted they will only increase the rate of talks during a break from the hectic 2020/21 season, however, whether that will be before the end of the campaign is unclear.

Ramos will reiterate his intention to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite rumoured interest from PSG, but the 34-year old may need to take a pay cut to secure a two-year extension.