Ex-Barcelona youngster speaks of delight to be called up by La Roja

Former Barcelona starlet Marc Cucurella has spoken of his delight to be called up by Spain for the Nations League clashes against Switzerland and Germany. The Getafe wide-man has already arrived in Basel and said “it’s a pleasure to be here” in a social media post.

Cucurella comes in to replace Valencia left-back Jose Gaya, who suffered a cut above his left eye during Spain’s friendly draw with the Netherlands on Wednesday night. “I’m enthused to enjoy and learn from this experience,” Cucurella said.

Un placer estar aquí. Con muchas ganas de disfrutar y aprender de esta experiencia. Vamos @sefutbol 🇪🇸 https://t.co/zRqUWDs0VQ — Marc Cucurella (@cucurella3) November 13, 2020

Cucurella is a talented and versatile Catalan who can play on either the left-wing or at left-back. The 22 year-old came through La Masia before joining Getafe on a permanent deal this past close-season after spending the season with them on loan. He’s impressed with his attitude and aggression as well as his evident talent, and spent the previous season on loan at Eibar. He joins a host of players in the squad who began their career with either Barcelona or Real Madrid only to leave and forge their careers elsewhere, as The Athletic’s Dermot Corrigan pointed out.

Marc Cucurella called up for Spain squad to replace Gaya – joining all of Reguilon, Bellerin, Eric Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Adama, Canales, Morata, Olmo as players who were at either Barca or Madrid but left to play elsewhere. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) November 12, 2020

La Roja are currently top of League A Group Four, a point ahead of Germany and Ukraine and five clear of Switzerland. Should he feature, Cucurella will make his senior debut. Gaya will remain with the squad despite his injury according to Mundo Deportivo.

Featured image courtesy of Goal.