Barcelona star Ansu Fati leaves hospital after five days following knee surgery

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati has left hospital after five days having undergone knee surgery earlier in the week.

On Monday, Barcelona news was dominated by Fati’s injury after the club confirmed the four-month timeframe of the injury in a statement after the teenager underwent surgery earlier in the day.

💥 Informa @victor_nahe 🔴🔵 Ansu Fati recibe el alta cinco días después de su operación de rodilla 🏥 El delantero ha abandonado esta tarde la Clínica Quirónhttps://t.co/1rwquJqgAl — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) November 13, 2020

However the teenager has had to spend the remainder of the week in hospital whilst his initial recovery was supervised by medical experts, as outlined by Cadena Cope.

🔵🔴 Ansu Fati abandonaba la Clínica Quirón a las 19:20h 5 días después de su operación ➡️ Ya tiene el alta hospitalaria, empieza su recuperación 📻 20:30h @deportescope#FCBlive pic.twitter.com/dbh374IpTv — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) November 13, 2020

The 18-year old was withdrawn at half-time during the Blaugrana’s 5-2 La Liga win over Real Betis this weekend, having sustained picked up the knock in the opening half.

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

The teenage prodigy has also starred for Spain in recent times – netting one goal in four international appearances having earned his first cap in September, while he has netted five goals in 10 games for his club this campaign.