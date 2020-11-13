Barcelona pair test negative for Covid-19 in France squad

Barcelona pair Antoine Griezmann and Clement Lenglet have both returned negative PCR tests and will remain with Didier Deschamps’ France squad.

Former Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, after the AS Monaco star played 57 minutes in Les Bleus 2-0 friendly defeat with Finland in Paris.

That forced a full retest of the French squad ahead of their trip to Portugal for a crunch UEFA Nations League double header against Fernando Santos’ side and Sweden at the Stade de France.

Griezmann and Lenglet’s participation was at risk, alongside Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, but according to reports from Marca, no positive results have come back from the latest round of tests.

The update on Griezmann and Lenglet will be a vital boost for La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman, with both players expected to be able to start against Atletico Madrid on their return to action on November 21.