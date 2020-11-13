Barcelona boss Koeman has a big decision to make on his midfield

Miralem Pjanic is not happy over his lack of playing time at Barcelona and now boss Ronald Koeman must make a choice on whether or not to integrate him into his starting line-up.

As outlined by Marca, the Bosnian has played just 303 of 900 minutes for the Blaugrana this campaign since joining from Juventus this summer and is now reportedly unhappy at his lack of prominence.

The report cites Pjanic as telling Canal+ recently: “I am not satisfied yet. I am not satisfied with being at Barça, I want to leave a mark.”

The Bosnian international has played just a third of the minutes available and the analysis suggests that if he is to come into the starting team, it would be to replace Sergio Busquets – the most stylistically similar to him in the starting XI at the Camp Nou.

Pjanic suffered from Covid-19 and that he also did not have a meaningful pre-season to get into his ideal state of fitness, but it is now at the point where questions are beginning to be asked.

He began training on 17 September with the club – 17 days after the majority of his teammates and also sustained a back injury whilst on international duty with Bosnia.

A poll in Marca outlines how 78 percent of respondents believe Pjanic should be in the club’s strongest XI.

Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Arthur Melo were among the exits from the Camp Nou this summer, meaning that he was expected to play more frequently thus far.