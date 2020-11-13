Barcelona and Real Madrid stars on alert after France teammate tests positive for Covid-19

Stars of both Barcelona and Real Madrid are on alert after France international teammate Wissam Ben Yedder tested positive for Covid-19.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, Blaugrana stars Clement Lenglet and Antoine Griezmann may have been exposed to the virus due to their proximity to Ben Yedder, while the same will also be true for Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Curiously, Griezmann was the player who replaced Ben Yedder in the 57th minute of the friendly game against Finland on Wednesday, when Les Bleus fell to a shock two-goal defeat.

The France squad have now flown to Lisbon ahead of their Nations League game against Portugal on Saturday night, with players undergoing constant testing and evaluation in order to contain the virus.

As soon as the positive test for Ben Yedder was known, he left the France camp and is now entering a period of self-isolation.

As yet, nobody else in the France camp has tested positive for Covid-19.