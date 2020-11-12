Spain defender on injury: “I knew immediately it was serious”

Jose Gaya has revealed how he knew immediately that the injury he suffered in Spain‘s friendly clash with the Netherlands on Wednesday was serious.

The left back, who’s spent his entire career with Valencia, contested an aerial challenge only to get accidentally head butted in the face by his Dutch opponent Hans Hateboer.

The Spanish FA confirmed during the game that Gaya suffered a cut above his left eye that required stitches, while the defender to be kept under evaluation throughout the evening following the game. After the game, however, it was revealed that he was okay and up and about.

Gaya said on Thursday, in quotes carried by Marca: “I noticed a lot of pain right away. I knew I had something bad and I saw that they were demanding to come quickly to see me. I did not even see the blood. I put my hand on it straight away because I knew there was something wrong. I knew immediately it was serious.”

And how does the defender feel now? “Much better. Now my eye and all that area is swelling a little more, but the cut and the wound are better. It hurts little. I will see if it heals quickly and I’m ready as soon as possible.”

Now aged 25, Gaya is becoming an increasingly important member for both club and country – he is now the captain at the Mestalla following a raft of summer exits, while Wednesday night was his 10th cap for La Roja.