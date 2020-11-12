Real Madrid fear on Modric infection after Croatia exposure

Real Madrid fear their midfielder Luka Modric has been exposed to Covid-19 after a positive test for his Croatia teammate Domagoj Vida.

The Besiktas defender was told at half-time that he had tested positive previously and immediately had to enter self-isolation, but not only had he shared a dressing room with Modric, but the two had posted a picture (as seen in our feature image) on social media, as per Marca.

Los Blancos have already had Eden Hazard and Eder Millitao recently test positive for the virus, while Casemiro also had a positive PCR.

The Croatian midfield maestro is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Spanish giants and a report in Marca outlines how his level of performance is persuading the club to offer him a new deal.

A report in Marca last July claimed that Modric was set to pen a new contract at Los Blancos to rule out an exit once and for all, but no official confirmation ever materialised.

The Croatian started 22 La Liga games last campaign and had featured in all eight games this season, starting six, although the return of Martin Odegaard – who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad from Madrid – is viewed as his long-term replacement in the Spanish capital.

Image via Marca