Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez linked with two Spanish clubs

Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move to both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Born in Bahia Blanca, Martinez has scored ten goals in just 19 Argentine caps to complement an impressive record at club level so far in 2020/21 of five goals from ten appearances.

Martinez had seemed to be a cert to join Barcelona before COVID-19 hit the world earlier this year, and while the links with Memphis Depay are perhaps stronger the Catalans are understood to still be following the Argentine’s progress closely according to Mundo Deportivo. Real Madrid, the club Martinez scored against in the Champions League last week, are also said to hold an interest.

Inter, for their part, are keen for Martinez to renew his contract, although a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport has suggested that negotiations are at a standstill. The forward is said to want €7.5m per season, a salary in line with Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen, but the club are only offering €5m. There are currently 14 players who earn more than Martinez at San Siro.

Martinez is also said to want the installation of a release clause in any contract that he signs, something Inter aren’t keen on. His current contract runs until 2023, and he is valued by Transfermarkt at €63m. Last season, Martinez scored 21 goals and contributed eleven assists in 49 appearances.

