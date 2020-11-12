Chelsea star explains why he snubbed Real Madrid, claiming “a title with Chelsea is worth more”

Chelsea star Kai Havertz has explained why he chose London over Real Madrid, claiming that “a title with Chelsea is worth more”. Havertz joined the Premier League club this past close season from Bayer Leverkusen, with just Chelsea and Madrid capable of meeting his asking price of €80m.

“For me, the important thing was to choose a club with vision,” Havertz said, speaking with Bild and quoted in AS. “We are a young team with many great players, and we all think ambitiously. We want to build something together – that’s a motivation for me. That way, a title with Chelsea is worth more.”

“A transfer like mine isn’t something that happens overnight. I had to think about all the options and what’s important to me. Even so, I watched the Premier League a lot on television and knew Chelsea very well.”

Aged just 21, Havertz had been a fixture in the Bayer team for the past four seasons, making over 100 appearances for the club that brought him through. Last season, he registered 18 goals and nine assists from 45 games.

So far for Chelsea, Havertz has scored four goals and contributed three assists from ten appearances. Chelsea sit fifth in the league table and are unbeaten in five, and lie just three points off league leaders Leicester City.

In the Champions League, the Londoners are top of Group E, level on points with Sevilla. They won the Champions League for the first and only time back in 2012, while their last Premier League title came in 2017.

