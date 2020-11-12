Celta Vigo appoint Argentine title-winning coach

Celta Vigo have appointed Eduardo Coudet as their new coach. The Argentine assumes the position made vacant following Oscar Garcia’s dismissal on Monday morning.

Former midfielder Coudet had a brief spell at the Galician club during his playing career back in 2002 but was most well-known for his playing stints at Argentine giants San Lorenzo, River Plate and Rosario Central.

The 46-year-old has managed clubs across South America since 2015 and guided Racing Club to the Argentine league title in 2019 – only their third since 1966.

He left the club at the end of that year and was appointed at Brazilian club Internacional, whom he guided to 23 victories in 43 matches while at the helm.

“Eduardo Coudet has become the new coach of RC Celta until June 2022 after an agreement was reached between the club and the Argentina coach, who until now was in charge of Internacional of Porto Alegre,” the club said in a statement.

“Coudet will arrive in Vigo in the next few days and will be accompanied by four assistants. The new coach is one of the most recognised in South America, where he led – to remarkable success – Rosario Central, Club Tijuana, Racing Club and Internacional.”

The Galicians are currently 17th in LaLiga having lost three of their previous five matches. Next up for them following the international break is an Andalusian double-header – they face Sevilla in Seville before hosting high-flying Granada at Balaidos.

Featured image courtesy of NewsBeezer.