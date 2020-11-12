Barcelona star pips Real Madrid record signing as the biggest disappointment in La Liga

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has pipped Real Madrid star Eden Hazard as being named the “biggest disappointment” in La Liga this season, as per a poll in Marca.

Griezmann collected 33 percent of votes from respondents to the poll, while Hazard gained a total of 31 percent.

This may seem harsh on the Belgian, who has played just 10% of Madrid’s minutes so far this season and continues to be frustrated at the club with the positive test coming just after he had returned to fitness following injuries.

Griezmann has endured another difficult opening to the season with the Blaugrana, amid new focus on what his best position in the team can be and there are questions over whether he should be a regular starter going forwards.

Perhaps the Madrid vote was split by the fact that Hazard’s teammate Isco garnered 21 percent of the vote, while Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong was voted by just 3 percent.

The only other player in La Liga to break into this top five was Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes, who was voted by 6 percent.