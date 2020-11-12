Atletico Madrid’s Oblak on course to reclaim coveted award from Real Madrid’s Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is on course to miss out on retaining Zamora trophy to Atletico Madrid counterpart Jan Oblak.

The award is handed out every season to the goalkeeper in La Liga who has the lowest goals-to-games ratio and had been dominated by Slovenian shot-stopper Oblak between 2015 and 2019.

However, Courtois – who won the award in 2013 and 2014 when previously at Atleti – is now on course to lose out this campaign, with last weekend’s 4-1 loss at Valencia doing serious damage to his numbers.

The Belgian was only beaten 20 times in 34 appearances last season but as outlined by Marca, he has now conceded nine goals in eight games this campaign – a rate of 1.13 per match.

By contrast, Oblak has conceded just twice in seven matches and is currently at a rate of conceding just 0.29 per game, while Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro is currently second on the list at a rate of 0.44.

As outlined by the report, Courtois is not responsible for more goals going in – with most of the ire being directed towards Madrid’s fragile defence.

Image via Marca