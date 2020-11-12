Atletico Madrid now tipped as favourites for La Liga title

Atletico Madrid have made a strong start to La Liga this season and are now tipped as favourites to win the league title, according to a poll in Marca.

Diego Simeone’s side are unbeaten through their first seven league matches – winning five and drawing two – while they have conceded just twice, the lowest of any side in Europe’s top five leagues.

The report in Marca outlines how 42 percent of its respondents now believed Atleti to be the favourites to win the league title this season – their first since 2014.

Current champions Real Madrid lag behind on just 24 percent of votes after an underwhelming start to the campaign – they sit one point behind Atleti having played one game more, after Sunday’s disappointing 4-1 loss at Valencia.

21 percent of respondents believe Barcelona – who have won eight of the past 12 league titles – remain favourites despite winning just one of their last five league matches.

Real Sociedad are top of the league – with 20 points from nine matches, having played more than other rivals – and have won their last five matches in the division, with 13 percent of readers believing the Basque club can land their first league title since the 1980s.