Arsenal captain hits back at criticism from Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has responded to criticism from Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos on his goal celebrations by asking if he has children.

Kroos was speaking on a German podcast with his brother Felix – a midfielder who plays for Eintracht Braunschweig – and he claimed that choreographed goal celebrations were irritating to him.

Kroos gave an example of the goalscoring style of his Germany international teammate Thomas Muller as an example of normality, before the celebration style of others was criticised.

Arsenal captain Aubameyang, who has been known to put on a Spiderman mask after scoring, was among those who the comments were aimed towards.

Kroos told the Einfach bad Luppen podcast, in quotes carried by Marca: “The rehearsed dances, the choreographies, I see them as being silly. Some things kill me.”

“By the way, Does this @ToniKroos have Kids? Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again,” Aubameyang wrote on his Twitter account.

The German was then asked about what is behind his more restrained style of celebration: “That does not mean that I am less happy. I am very happy inside and a little outside.”

Kroos – who has played 287 games for Madrid – is widely regarded as one of the finest central midfield players of his generation.