WATCH: The moment of Jose Gaya’s painful head collision

Jose Gaya suffered what appeared to be an incredibly painful coming together with Hans Hateboer in the early stages of Spain鈥榮 friendly clash with the Netherlands on Wednesday evening.

The 25 year-old left back, who鈥檚 spent his entire career with Valencia, contested an aerial challenge only to get accidentally head butted in the face by his opponent, Hateboer.

The Spanish Football Association confirmed that Gaya suffered a cut above his left eye that required stitches, with the defender to be kept under evaluation for the following hours. After the game, however, it was revealed that he was okay and up and about.

馃毃 脷LTIMA HORA | @jose_gaya sufri贸 una contusi贸n (inciso contusa)en la ceja izquierda que le ha provocado una brecha. La herida ha requerido puntos de sutura. Se valorar谩 evoluci贸n en las pr贸ximas horas.#SomosEspa帽a #SomosFederaci贸n pic.twitter.com/mcsYby9zpV 鈥 Selecci贸n Espa帽ola de F煤tbol (@SeFutbol) November 11, 2020

Gaya wasn鈥檛 the only injury concern in the first half. After just six minutes Netherlands and Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake pulled up with what appeared to be muscular discomfort and had to be withdrawn.

The cases of both Ake and Gaya are typical of what club managers have feared this international break particularly, where footballers already under pressure from a compressed club schedule put their bodies under further duress.

Featured image courtesy of We Ain鈥檛 Got No History and featured video聽courtesy of Sky Sports.

聽