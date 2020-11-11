Valencia star requires surgery and will be out until March

Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is set to undergo surgery on a quadriceps injury and is set to be out of action for between three and four months.

The Dutch international’s injury is worse than originally thought and he now must undergo the operation this week and is likely to be missing for selection for Los Che until March.

As outlined by Marca, the shot-stopper sustained the injury in a training session last Friday and there has been no reduction in the pain or concern, with further tests indicating that surgery is necessary.

The medical intervention intends to repair the fibre breakage in the thigh and must regenerate the muscle so that there are no risks of a new break in the area.

Cillessen, 31, spent five seasons at Ajax between 2011 and 2016 before a €13m move to the Camp Nou, but he played second fiddle to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and transferred to the Mestalla last summer.

Cillessen moved to Los Che in a €35m deal while Neto went the other way for €26m plus €9m in variables and he featured in 24 La Liga games last campaign, but has been number two to Jaume Domenech this season.