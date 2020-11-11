Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos blasts European Super League idea: “We are just puppets of FIFA and UEFA”

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has blasted the idea of the European Super League: “Unfortunately, we do not decide as players. We are just puppets of FIFA and UEFA.”

Last month, outgoing Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed the club have accepted an invitation to play in a new European Super League, in quotes carried by Diario Sport: “Barcelona have accepted a proposal to play in the European Super League.

“This would guarantee the financial viability of the club going forwards. We have accepted the future Club World Cup.”

A subsequent report in Diario AS also claims Real Madrid sources have confirmed the talks, while Atletico Madrid are also likely to be involved.

Kroos told the Einfach bad Luppen podcast, in quotes carried by Marca: “Unfortunately, we do not decide as players. We are just puppets of FIFA and UEFA.

“If there were a players’ union, we would not play a Nations League or a Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

“These competitions try to absorb everything financially, and they also to squeeze the players physically. But I am a big fan of leaving things as they are when they are going well. The leagues are already hugely demanding along with the Champions League, the World Cup etc.

“From a sporting point of view, it would certainly be interesting because there would only be high-level matches. But the gap between the big clubs and small it will expand even more. Not always everything has to be more, faster, more and more money ”

The German international has been a fixture in the Madrid starting line-up across the past six years and has a contract with the club through until the summer of 2023.

The 30-year-old has been a fixture in Madrid’s first-team since signing from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014, and has won three Champions League titles with the club.

Kroos – who has played 287 games for the club – is widely regarded as one of the finest central midfield players of his generation.

The central midfielder has won a multitude of trophies across his time in Madrid, with three Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns, with a total of 13 trophies across his stint in Spain.