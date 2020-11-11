Real Madrid star snubbed by France boss Didier Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps has overlooked Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy despite his good form and his status as a starter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Deschamps instead opted for Everton’s Lucas Digne and Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez for the games against Finland, Portugal and Sweden.

A late call for Mendy did come when Deschamps found himself without Benjamin Pavard and Presnel Kimpembe at right-back, but both Madrid and Mendy decided it was better not to risk it by sending him abroad to cover a position that wasn’t his according to Marca.

Mendy instead worked in the gym with club team-mate and fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema. Both are said to be suffering from the heavy domestic schedule but are expected to be fit for the upcoming clash with Villarreal.

Alvaro Odriozola and Lucas Vazquez also worked in the gym while Dani Carvajal and Fede Valverde have been continuing their recovery separately from injury. The rest of the squad not on international duty trained in Valdebebas on the grass.

Mendy joined Madrid in the summer of 2019 from Lyon. He won LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup in his debut season in the Spanish capital.

