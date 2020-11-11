Real Madrid star blasts goal celebrations of Barcelona and Arsenal forwards: “Some thing kill me”

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has hit out at dancing goal celebrations of Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Speaking on a German podcast with his brother Felix – a midfielder who plays for Eintracht Braunschweig – he claimed that choreographed goal celebrations were irritating to him.

Kroos gave an example of the goalscoring style of his Germany international teammate Thomas Muller as an example of normality, before the celebration style of others was criticised.

Griezmann, who dances in a manner to that of video game Fortnite and Arsenal captain Aubameyang, who has been known to put on a Spiderman mask after scoring, were among those who the comments were aimed towards.

Kroos told the Einfach bad Luppen podcast, in quotes carried by Marca: “The rehearsed dances, the choreographies, I see them as being silly. Some things kill me.”

The German was then asked about what is behind his more restrained style of celebration: “That does not mean that I am less happy. I am very happy inside and a little outside.”

Kroos – who has played 287 games for Madrid – is widely regarded as one of the finest central midfield players of his generation.

