Real Madrid reportedly line up four top transfer targets

Real Madrid are said to be busy preparing for two summers of big transfer activity with four major deals reportedly lined up by Los Blancos.

AS believe that Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the number-one target at the Santiago Bernabeu, with a move expected should he be available for a reasonable price.

Another name being mentioned is midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, the 18 year-old Rennes prodigy. They will face stiff competition from Manchester United, who have reportedly already made a move and will have financial muscle should they prove able to shift Paul Pogba.

The third big name is Erling Haaland, the Norwegian marksman making his name as one of Europe’s most lethal forwards at Borussia Dortmund. The idea is for him to come in 2022, when Karim Benzema is 35 and at the end of his contract with Madrid.

Finally, 22 year-old RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano is also being linked with a move to Madrid, a deal that’s linked to interest from Manchester United for Raphael Varane. United are also said to retain an interest in Upamecano.

Featured image courtesy of GiveMeSport.