Mario Mandžukić close to joining Celta Vigo

Mario Mandžukić could be in line for a swift return to football according to Cope-Vigo as reported by Marca, with the Croatian striker linked with a move to struggling Celta Vigo.

The negotiation is said to be in the final stages. Mandžukić has been without a team for the past six months, so Celta reached out to gauge his enthusiasm for the deal and his desire to return to top-level European football. All signs indicate a positive response, so the Galician club are negotiating the deal alongside the potential managerial appointment of Eduardo Coudet, who is in line to replace the sacked Óscar García.

Mandžukić, a free agent, could join the squad immediately. The former Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Juventus forward went to Qatar eleven months ago but returned to Europe this past summer. He represented Croatia as Euro 2012, the 2014 World Cup, Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

Mandžukić would be a welcome addition to a team struggling for goals, perhaps lightening the burden on Iago Aspas. The deal could close in the coming hours, and is surprising given that Celta had just a month ago claimed to be stretched financially and unable to move much in the market and are now financing a deal with a good deal of risk involved.

Mandžukić, 34, spent the first six years of his professional career in his native Croatia before joining German outfit Wolfsburg in 2010, staying for two years. He then spent a further two with Bayern before a season with Atleti, then signed for Juve where he played four seasons. He played just five league games in Qatar.

At international level, Mandžukić has 33 goals in 89 appearances, while at club level his record stands at 197 goals in 497 games. Celta, fourth from bottom with three defeats in their last five, are in dire need of the Croatian enjoying an Indian summer.

Featured image courtesy of Goal.