Lionel Messi’s father speaks out on link to Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi‘s father, Jorge Messi, has spoken out about rumours linking his son to French champions Paris Saint-Germain, labelling reports that negotiations had begun “fake news”.

The Messi camp is said to be tired of the intensity of the rumour mill surrounding the Argentine, as per AS, given the fact that he can sign for whoever he wants come January 1st.

“Stop inventing, fake news,” his father wrote on social media regarding a screenshot from ESPN that suggested he had begun negotiations with PSG.

Manchester City and PSG have emerged as the likeliest destinations for Messi should he leave Barcelona at the end of his contract. He tried to leave the club this past summer only to be forced to stay over a misinterpretation of the terms of his contract.

There had been rumours in the English media in the past few weeks that Messi had signed a pre-contract with City and was in line to rejoin Pep Guardiola in the Premier League, while these most recent rumours around PSG came from Argentina.

At the moment, nobody outside of Messi’s close circle can say they know what the Argentine footballer is planning to do – but with just two months to go until January 1st, we could be close to finding out.

Featured image courtesy of ABC.