Barcelona consider unilateral salary reduction after no agreement with players

Barcelona are considering implementing a unilateral wage reduction on their playing staff after negotiations with the first-team squad ended without agreement.

The details are outlined by Catalan radio station RAC1 who say that the club are now considering the option due to the severity of the financial situation, even if it risks upsetting their players more.

Interim president Carlos Tusquets is leading negotiations on behalf of the club following last month’s resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu, who had begun the process.

It follows a report last week that the club have extended the deadline on imposing a wage deduction on their squad by one week after negotiations failed to find agreement, report Catalan based media outlet Esport3.

The deadline has now been pushed back to Monday 23 November but it is indicated that there is increasing pessimism surrounding the process.

Talks are said to have two main points of friction: the players do not believe the deduction should be precisely the same for every player and believe instead that it should be tiered, while they also do not understand why the club’s B team players will be impacted by the cuts but not the basketball players.

The report claims that there is now a pressing urgency that the Catalan giants must drastically reduce costs by January or face bankruptcy, with a new to reduce their wage bill by a notable 30 percent.

Thursday was supposed to be the deadline for the club to impose a salary reduction but despite talks ongoing with their players and staff, there is not yet an agreement.

The club recently confirmed contract extensions for defender Gerard Pique through to 2024, while goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has penned a deal through until 2025 while both Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong have extended their stays through until 2026.

These deals included a temporary salary adjustment – which likely indicates that the four have agreed reduced salaries in the short-term but will be reimbursed with an improved deal in the long-term.

The club accounts show that Barcelona’s debt had more than doubled during the 2019-20 campaign amid extremely worrying financial results.

The club’s financial figures, as outlined by Marca, show that the debt at the club has risen from €217m in June 2019 to €488m in June 2020.

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.