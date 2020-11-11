Ansu Fati injury gives Barcelona star his final chance at the club

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has been afforded his final opportunity at the club due to an injury to his teammate Ansu Fati, according to Marca.

On Monday, Barcelona news was dominated by Fati’s injury after the club confirmed the timeframe of the injury in a statement after the teenager underwent surgery earlier in the day.

Dembele has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 and in three years he has suffered seven muscle injuries and played last month for the first time since November last year.

As Marca outlined this week, Dembele could also be boosted by his absence despite being a left-footed forward who is most comfortable on the right-hand side of a three-man attack but could switch to the left.

A fresh report in Marca now states that the absence of Fati will provide Dembele with his final opportunity to turn around his fortunes at the Camp Nou.

He has scored three goals and provided one assist in eight appearances this campaign but he has started just four games and it is unclear if boss Ronald Koeman trusts him in the starting line-up.