Sergio Reguilón explains why he left Real Madrid for the Premier League

Sergio Reguilón, speaking with Onda Cero’s El Transistor and quoted in Mundo Deportivo, has explained the circumstances in which he left Real Madrid for Tottenham Hotspur this close-season.

“I am not in Madrid due to something that doesn’t depend on me,” he said. “My conscience is clear – you can’t be frustrated by decisions that you do not make. I didn’t get to speak with [Zinedine] Zidane.”

Born in Madrid, Reguilón joined Los Blancos aged eight, making his debut for their B team in 2015 before two loan spells with Logroñés. He earned promotion to the first team in 2018 but spent last season on loan at Sevilla, where he earned himself a stellar reputation throughout European football.

The flying left-back in Julen Lopetegui’s Europa League-winning side, Reguilón operated superbly as the Jesús Navas of Sevilla’s left, earning himself a transfer to José Mourinho’s Spurs for a fee in the region of €30m this past close-season.

It’s clear, however, that he could have been open to staying on at the Santiago Bernabéu. There had been rumours that Reguilón had a bad relationship with Zidane’s son, Luca. “I get along very well with Luca,” he responded. “I never had a problem with him. On the contrary, we get along very well and continue to maintain contact – it’s absolutely false that I get on badly with him.”

Above all, however, the full-back retains positive feelings about Madrid as well as Sevilla. “Real Madrid has given me everything and I will always have a very special affection for them. With Sevilla I won a great title, something I will take with me forever. They are a club that is in my heart.”

Reguilón is currently away with the Spanish national team. “I usually hang out with Sergio Ramos, Marcos Llorente, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Íñigo Martínez and Alvaro Morata – the tables are six because of COVID. I feel more and more integrated here. The left-back position is very competitive in the national team, but that’s why I really value being continually selected. Getting here is difficult but staying is even harder.”

Luis Enrique’s Spain take on the Netherlands in a friendly before crunch Nations League clashes with Switzerland and Germany. Reguilón has three caps for Spain and will be looking to make the left-back position his own.

