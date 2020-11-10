Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio’s message to Barcelona rival Ansu Fati

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has sent a message of solidarity to Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati after he was ruled out for four months with a serious knee injury.

Asensio sat out almost a year of action last season after suffering ligament damage in his left knee last July and a report in Marca last week claimed how the player himself has admitted he is only operating at 85 percent right now.

On Monday, Barcelona news was dominated by Fati’s injury after the club confirmed the timeframe of the injury in a statement after the teenager underwent surgery earlier in the day.

As outlined by a report in El Mundo Deportivo, the 18-year-old is now set to miss up to 30 games for his club while he is also out of Spain’s international break this month, although Asensio is in the squad for the Nations League qualifiers.

Asensio told the pre-match press conference, in quotes carried by Diario Sport: “I want to send a hug to Ansu Fati and wish him a speedy recovery. I am sure that he will soon be here with us.”

The Madrid star then added, when speaking specifically about his own place in the squad: “For me it is very special to be here. Half of my family is from Holland and I think of them a lot.”