PSG begin contract renewal negotiations with Neymar and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain have begun contract renewal negotiations with several of their key stars including Neymar and Kylian Mbappé according to Sport.

PSG sporting director Leonardo de Araújo confirmed it in an interview with RMC. “We’ve started talking [with Neymar],” he said. “It’s all about timing – right now, we can’t really move. The idea of renewal exists, and we’ve started [the talks]. We’ve got to a point where we can have clearer ideas about it.”

Neymar isn’t the only player the Parisian club are looking to tie down. “Yes, we’ve started discussions [with several players]. We have to adapt to the economic reality, but we’ve started to discuss extensions with Ángel Di María, Neymar, Mbappé, even Juan Bernat and Julian Draxler. We’ve started to discuss it and we’re going to intensify [our discussion] in the upcoming weeks”.

Such news will pique the interest of Real Madrid fans given their reported interest in Mbappé. “There’s a lot of information [out there],” Leonardo posited. “And with Spanish clubs, there’s a lot of rumours. We speak directly with Kylian, that’s the truth of it. PSG are in a difficult moment, but it will be the team that will lead for the next five years.”

Leonardo also addressed rumours linking PSG with Cristiano Ronaldo. “How many clubs can a player of this level play for? Five? It’s a closed circle and PSG is in this circle. Everyone talks about PSG, but of primary importance is opportunities and moments. It’s normal that there are [rumours] like this.”

Mbappé is one of if not the hottest prospect in global football, and despite being just 21 possesses a frighteningly prolific record of 124 goals in 193 club appearances as well as 16 goals from 38 French caps. He won the 2018 World Cup with his country at 19.

Madridistas have long held hope that he would be their next Galáctico signing, although Liverpool have also been mentioned as being in the conversation. This news could perhaps spark a degree of urgency from the offices at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Featured image courtesy of Sky Sports.