Martin Odegaard to replace injured star Federico Valverde in Real Madrid starting XI

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will look to the returning Martin Odegaard to replace injured star Fedrico Valverde after the international break.

The Uruguayan international has been ruled out for at least a month after suffering a knee injury in the 4-1 La Liga defeat at Valencia last weekend.

Odegaard is only edging back to full fitness, with a calf problem keeping him sidelined for the last three weeks of action for Los Blancos.

According to the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Marca, Zidane will bring the Norwegian straight back into the starting line up when his side return to action against Villarreal on November 21.

Real Madrid face a demanding run of games this month, with the trip to El Madrigal followed by Champions League games against Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan either side of a home game with Alaves.

Valverde is not likely to be fit enough to return to the squad until at least mid December, with the former Penarol star set to miss seven games in all competitions.