Former Real Madrid star ends playing career

Former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago has confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 34, as reported by Goal.com.

The Argentine clocked up 121 appearances for Los Blancos over four-and-a-half seasons between January 2007 and the summer of 2011, providing 13 assists but scoring just one goal – in a 4-3 defeat against Sevilla.

Gago joined Madrid from Boca Juniors and was regarded as one of the best players in South America – a deep-lying playmaker who sat in front of the back four and dictated the tempo of the game.

Indeed, he drew comparisons to former Madrid star and Argentina international Fernando Redondo both in terms of his position and his ability to get involved in attacks.

After spending the 2011-12 campaign on loan at Roma, Gago then spent the following year at Valencia – providing three assists in 16 appearances – before returning to Boca Juniors following another loan at Velez Sarsfield.

Image via fichajes.com