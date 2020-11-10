Celta Vigo to sign former Juventus striker as free agent

Celta Vigo look set to sign experienced striker Mario Mandzukic as a free agent in January after he left Qatari club Al-Duhail.

Multiple news sources on Tuesday claim a deal is close, including Galician TV channel G24, which says that the total cost of the deal – including agent fees and wages – would set Celta back €5m.

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA | Informa @moldini81: 💥 El Celta ya ha presentado una oferta a MARIO MANDZUKIC (34 años, 🇭🇷), con prima de fichaje incluida pic.twitter.com/boxil5AtsZ — NoticiasCelta (@noticiascelta) November 10, 2020

The 34-year-old striker has enjoyed a glittering career in European football and is familiar to La Liga fans for spending the 2014-15 campaign at Atletico Madrid.

The move was first suggested by a recent report in Cadena Cope, claiming how Galician club Celta are monitoring his situation and planning an ambitious move to secure his signing in January.

The Croatian netted two goals in 10 appearances in the Qatar Stars League after leaving Italian champions Juventus in the summer of 2019.

He has netted over 200 goals across a club career which included stints at NK Zagreb, Dinamo Zagreb, Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich, Atleti, Juve and in the Middle East.

Mandzukic also hit 33 goals in 89 international appearances, helping his nation Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final.

Celta only have three established forwards in their squad including captain Iago Aspas along with Nolito and Santi Mina.

Image via Marca