Barcelona: January move for Memphis Depay ruled out by Lyon president

Barcelona have been dealt a blow in their pursuit to sign Olympique Lyonnais forward Memphis Depay with the French club’s president Jean-Michel Aulas ruling out a January exit.

Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman last month told an interview with Dutch outlet AD, as reported via Marca: “That (a move for Depay) is certainly a possibility. I will try, because I would like to have him here.”

Aulas has now told RMC Sport, as per actufoot: “I was the first to say he wasn’t going to Barcelona, ​​no one listened to me at the time.

“He (Memphis Depay) is going to stay, of course.”

Memphis, 26, netted 11 goals across his last 18 matches for the Dutch national side and has also developed into the star attacking player at Lyon – netting 58 goals in 145 appearances, including four in seven outings to date this campaign.

Memphis started his career at PSV Eindhoven but endured a tough stint at Manchester United across 18 months before moving to Lyon in January 2017.

Combing technical expertise with his physicality, Memphis has re-emerged back into one of Europe’s most highly rated attacking players during his time in Ligue 1.

Having recovered from a serious knee injury earlier in the season, Memphis helped lead Lyon to the semi-finals of last season’s Champions League.