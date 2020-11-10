Barcelona boss Koeman on Antoine Griezmann: “Everyone goes through moments of doubt”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has spoken about the situation regarding forward Antoine Griezmann: “Everyone goes through moments of doubt.”

The 29-year-old had struggled for consistent form at the club since his switch from Atletico Madrid a year ago, and despite the exit of Luis Suarez and consistent injury problems for Ousmane Dembele, he has not cemented his place in the strongest starting line-up.

Indeed, with the emergence of teenage stars Ansu Fati and Pedri, Griezmann’s role in the side has come under increasing scrutiny.

Koeman told an interview with Diario Sport: “We must recover Griezmann. Everyone goes through moments of doubt.

“He is working well, although he himself recently said that his performance has to improve. Players can go through moments of doubt and we can help him to seek the best of himself, but in the end it is always in the hands of the player.”

Griezmann launched a thinly veiled attack on his new boss last month, with comments that his France coach Didier Deschamps boss played him in his strongest position and that he would make the most of that – as he did by scoring in the Nations League win over Croatia.

“The coach knows where to play me, so I take advantage of that situation, of that position and from the confidence of the coach and teammates,” Griezmann – who has netted just twice in nine appearances for Barcelona under Koeman – told reporters, as per Marca.

Griezmann plays through the middle for France and is at the centre of attacking moves, whilst he is often played on the periphery for the Blaugrana to help accommodate Lionel Messi.