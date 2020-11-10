Álvaro Morata: “I am and will always be from Atlético”

Álvaro Morata, speaking ahead of Spain’s friendly against the Netherlands and Nations League clashes against Switzerland and Germany, told El Partidazo on COPE and Radio MARCA: “I am very grateful to all my teams, but I am from Atlético.”

Born in Madrid, Morata began his career with Atleti before switching to the youth systems at Getafe and Real Madrid. He then came through at Los Blancos before representing Juventus and Chelsea, with a second spell at the Santiago Bernabéu in between. He rejoined Atleti on loan from Chelsea before signing for Diego Simeone’s side in a permanent deal, but this summer left Spain for another spell with Juve.

“It’s always the goal of any player to return to the national team,” he said. “One works hard for things like this and it hurts to watch the games on TV – one of the few things that I am missing is winning with Spain. It wasn’t hard to return.”

Morata has been in excellent form for Juve so far this season. The Spanish striker has four goals in three Champions League games and two goals and two assists in four Serie A appearances. Atleti, however, still holds a place in his heart.

“You always have a team from when you were little, and I am and will always be from Atlético. I want it to be very clear that I am grateful to Atleti. I have a very good relationship with Cholo and I wish him all the best – you never know if we will meet again. I don’t know if I will ever wear the Atlético shirt again. Right now I’m very well and calm, but you never know.

“I hope Atleti can win the league. They have to fight for it and for every game, and they are playing very well. I see them as being better than Madrid and Barça.”

Getafe, another one of Morata’s former clubs, also remains close to his heart. “I would like the last shirt I wear to be Getafe,” he said. “I have a very good relationship with the president and the people there – I think it’s thanks to them I am the player I am.”

Morata has 17 goals from 33 international caps, and has scored 154 goals in 412 competitive club appearances. In LaLiga, his record is 43 from 112.

The Madrileño made his debut for La Roja in 2014, representing his country at the 2016 European Championships. He failed to make the 2018 World Cup squad – despite featuring in the qualification phase – due to poor club form.

