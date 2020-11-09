The damning statistic of Marcelo featuring in every Real Madrid defeat

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo gave away a penalty in Sunday’s shock 4-1 loss at Valencia, but a damning statistic has emerged of his involvement in the club’s defeats.

Since boss Zinedine Zidane has returned to Madrid – in early 2019 – he has managed 57 matches for Los Blancos in La Liga and has suffered nine defeats.

The Brazilian full-back has featured in all nine of the losses despite only having played in 28 of them – less than half, whilst the club are undefeated in the 29 games in which he has not started.

El Real Madrid en la segunda etapa de Zidane en sus 57 partidos de La Liga: 👉 CON MARCELO (28 partidos): 16 victorias (57%), 3 empates y NUEVE derrotas (32%). 👉 SIN MARCELO (29 partidos): 20 victorias (69%), 9 empates y CERO derrotas (0%). pic.twitter.com/OwyyW2b5vi — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) November 8, 2020

When Marcelo starts, Madrid lost 32 percent of their matches – just shy of one in three – while they are yet to lose without his presence.

Marcelo competes for the left-back slot with Ferland Mendy, after Sergio Reguilon was sold to Tottenham this summer.

Goles por minuto concedidos por el Real Madrid en las tres últimas ediciones de La Liga… … con Reguilón en el campo: 1 gol cada 140 minutos. … con Mendy en el campo: 1 gol cada 180 minutos. … con Marcelo en el campo: 1 gol cada 72 minutos. — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) November 8, 2020

In the last three league competitions, Madrid concede a goal every 70 minutes when Marcelo is in the side while the figures for Mendy (180) and Reguilon (140) are significantly stronger.