The damning statistic of Marcelo featuring in every Real Madrid defeat

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo gave away a penalty in Sunday’s shock 4-1 loss at Valencia, but a damning statistic has emerged of his involvement in the club’s defeats.

Since boss Zinedine Zidane has returned to Madrid – in early 2019 – he has managed 57 matches for Los Blancos in La Liga and has suffered nine defeats.

The Brazilian full-back has featured in all nine of the losses despite only having played in 28 of them – less than half, whilst the club are undefeated in the 29 games in which he has not started.

When Marcelo starts, Madrid lost 32 percent of their matches – just shy of one in three – while they are yet to lose without his presence.

Marcelo competes for the left-back slot with Ferland Mendy, after Sergio Reguilon was sold to Tottenham this summer.

In the last three league competitions, Madrid concede a goal every 70 minutes when Marcelo is in the side while the figures for Mendy (180) and Reguilon (140) are significantly stronger.

