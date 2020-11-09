Real Madrid star Karim Benzema suffers injury scare in Valencia defeat

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could potentially be in line for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury in their 4-1 La Liga defeat at Valencia.

The Frenchman opened the scoring for Zinedine Zidane’s side at the Estadio Mestalla with a spectacular long range effort, but he was withdrawn on 76 minutes after picking up a knock.

Benzema will not join the majority of his Real Madrid teammates in heading off on international duty in the coming days, due to his international exile with Les Bleus.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, he will undergo further tests to assess the extent of a possible hamstring strain.

Early indications point to the injury not being serious, with Zidane opting to take him off as a precaution following a demanding start to the season for the 32-year old.

However, even a minor injury for the former Lyon star could make him doubtful for games against Villarreal and Inter Milan on their return to action.