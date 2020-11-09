Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale could stay at Tottenham Hotspur beyond the expiration of his loan deal according to Mundo Deportivo.

Bale joined Spurs on a season-long loan during the close-season after finding himself out of favour with Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Coach José Mourinho – also a former Madrid man – is said to be pleased with the Welshman since he returned to the club with which he made his name and is keen to make his deal a permanent one.

Calciomercato estimate the potential fee as being in the region of €15m, with the deal also potentially saving Madrid president Florentino Pérez a year of the winger’s astronomical salary.

+3! Great feeling to score and very happy with the win! ⚽️💪🏼 #COYS pic.twitter.com/BE2fdX13wu — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) November 1, 2020

Bale began his career with Southampton before joining Spurs in 2007, going on to spend six years in London – evolving from a skinny left-back into a physically imperious wide man – until he was headhunted and brought to the Spanish capital in 2013.

The Welshman won two LaLiga titles, one Copa Del Rey, four Champions League titles, one Spanish Super Cup, two European Super Cups and three Club World Cups at the Bernabéu, but his relationship with Zidane deteriorated in recent years.

Featured image courtesy of High Press Soccer.