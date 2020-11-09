Real Madrid: New update on Santiago Bernabeu stadium redevelopment

New information has been revealed on the development of Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu home stadium in terms of how the new-look stadium will be constructed.

Marca has revealed that the Acerinox steel company from Cadiz will design the facade of the structure and provide the materials for the structure, including the new retractable roof.

The works were prioritised by the club ahead of strengthening the first-team squad this summer with funds instead directed towards the redevelopment, which are intended to pay benefits in the long-term to Los Blancos.

The idea of the reconstruction is to make the stadium more efficient, comfortable and sustainable – whilst also providing greater regular income streams to the club.

In 2016, the Madrid Council -led by mayor Manuela Carmena – had approved the club’s provisional plans but rejected Perez’s idea of integrating a hotel and shopping centre into the facility, in order to increase the club’s revenues.

The capacity of the stadium will remain unchanged, a retractable roof will be put in place while the area is to become more fan-friendly, with a car park removed for public space.

