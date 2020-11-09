Real Madrid midfield star ruled out for a month with injury

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has been ruled out for a month with an injury to his right leg.

As per Marca, the Uruguayan will not return to first-team action until December following tests carried out this morning to the midfielder after he sustained a fissure in the posterior tibial spine of his right leg in Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Valencia.

Valverde’s absence is set to be another major blow for Los Blancos as he has become a pivotal part of the club’s midfield – featuring in all 11 matches to date this campaign, of which he has started nine.

The 22-year-old has grown into a prominent role whereby he has been preferred in starting line-ups ahead of Luka Modric and even Toni Kroos, who replaced him at the Mestalla this weekend.

Valverde is set to miss La Liga matches against Villarreal, Alavés and Sevilla, while also sitting out the Champions League fixtures against Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

He is hopeful of returning for the Madrid derby against Atletico in mid-December.

Image via Marca