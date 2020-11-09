Miralem Pjanić: “I won’t be satisfied at Barça until I win titles”

Miralem Pjanić has revealed to Canal Plus France via Sport that he won’t feel satisfied at his new club Barcelona until he’s won titles with them.

Pjanić joined the Catalans in a part-swap deal with Juventus for the Brazilian midfielder Arthur during the close-season, but has been unable to establish himself within the Barcelona XI thus far.

The Bosnian was a substitute for Barça’s 5-2 victory over Real Betis on Saturday afternoon, only entering the field of play in the game’s final moments. He then published some enigmatic social media posts that could hint at a bubbling discontent.

“I am at the best club in the world with the style of play that I’ve always wanted to play, but I’m still not satisfied,” he said. “I want to have the opportunity to win the great titles – that’s my goal, to be the best and win great titles. That’s what I want.

“I had the opportunity to go to clubs like Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the past but it didn’t seem like the right time – I also could have gone to Juventus two years before I did, but I felt that it wasn’t the right time – I didn’t want to lose two years of regular football by competing to start in a team with Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal. Now I play for Barça and it’s a challenge.”

Pjanić began his senior career in France, first playing for Metz before a three year stint with Lyon. He moved to Italy in 2011, spending five years in the capital with Roma before making the move north to Juventus in 2016.

In Turin, the Bosnian won four Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia titles and one Supercoppa Italiana. He also made the Serie A team of the season every year with Juve aside from his last.

