Gaizka Garitano to stay on as Athletic Bilbao boss amid growing pressure

Gaizka Garitano looks set to remain as Athletic Bilbao manager after the international break despite growing speculation over his future at San Mames.

The former midfielder stepped up from reserve team boss to the top job with the Basque giants in December 2018, leading the club to 8th and 11th place finishes respectively.

However, Athletic Club have struggled in the opening weeks of the 2020/21 campaign with three wins and five defeats in La Liga action.

Garitano was summoned for emergency talks with the board over the weekend following a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Real Valladolid.

But as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Garitano will remain in charge when his side return to action at home to Real Betis on November 23.

His position will remain under scrutiny before the end of 2020, with games against Manuel Pellegrini’s side and Getafe potentially definitive for his future.

If the club decide to sack Garitano, reserve team coach and club legend Joseba Etxeberria is likely to step in as a caretaker, with ex-Valencia boss Marcelino linked as a possible permanent replacement.