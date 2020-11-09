Eden Hazard has had nothing but bad luck at Real Madrid, claims brother Thorgan

Eden Hazard has endured nothing but bad luck during his time at Real Madrid, his brother and fellow Belgium international Thorgan has lamented.

The club announced on Saturday that the Belgian star had tested positive for Covid-19, along with his teammate Casemiro.

The Belgian has played just 10% of Madrid’s minutes so far this season and continues to be frustrated at the club with the positive test coming just after he had returned to fitness following injuries.

“He’s been very unlucky so far – just as the injury was over, now the virus happens,” Thorgan told a press conference, as cited in quotes by Diario AS.

“It is two more weeks. He cannot do anything now – the virus comes when it wants to and then it goes away. Eden needs to wait and take care of his family. When he returns he will be fine and he will be able to play every game as before, as in England, every three days.

“He has nothing apart from bad luck since the move (to Madrid).

“Eden is one of the best in the world, and when you have him, he’s better. It has been seen, of course, in recent games. Madrid lost in Valencia – his teams are stronger when he plays.

“Eden is fine, no symptoms, but it is annoying for him because he had gotten rid of injuries.”

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff, summing up a difficult campaign.