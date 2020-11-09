Confirmed: Barcelona star Ansu Fati will miss four months with knee injury

Barcelona have confirmed their star forward Ansu Fati is expected to miss four months of action with a knee injury and will not return to action before March.

The timeframe was confirmed in a statement from the Catalan club on Monday with the timeframe an approximation, but an indication into the severity of the injury.

The 18-year old was withdrawn at half-time during the Blaugrana’s 5-2 La Liga win over Real Betis this weekend, having sustained picked up the knock in the opening half.

As reported by Marca, Dr. Ripoll of the Ripoll and De Prado Sport Clinic projected that the injury could rule the teenager out for between three and five months, but no period of absence has been confirmed – although this latest report suggests such a timeframe is increasingly probably.

Earlier on Monday, Gol TV reported that surgery had successfully been undertaken on Monday.

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

The teenage prodigy has also starred for Spain in recent times – netting one goal in four international appearances having earned his first cap in September, while he has netted five goals in 10 games for his club this campaign.