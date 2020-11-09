Celta Vigo part ways with coach Óscar García

Celta Vigo have parted ways with coach Óscar García.

The Galicians are currently 17th in LaLiga having lost three of their previous five matches. Both García and his coaching staff have left the club, according to a statement released on Monday.

“Óscar García Junyent and his coaching staff will no longer be coach RC Celta,” the club said in a statement.

OFICIAL 🚨 @oscargarciaj no continuará como entrenador del RC Celta. El club agradece al técnico y sus ayudantes su profesionalidad y dedicación. 🔗 https://t.co/E1gTi4OGSq pic.twitter.com/lVofpNnhCY — RC Celta (@RCCelta) November 9, 2020

“The club conveys its sincere gratitude, both to the Catalan coach and to his team, for the work, professionalism and effort they’ve shown throughout their time at RC Celta, in which they managed to consolidate LaLiga status during a complicated 2019/20 season.

“RC Celta wishes Óscar García and his assistants the best of success in the future, both professionally and personally.”

García took charge at Celta in November 2019 with the Galicians third from bottom, and managed to secure their First Division status on the final day of the season.

Before joining Celta García coached a number of clubs in a a number of nations. The Catalan began his managerial career as an assistant to the Catalan national team before serving as a youth coach at Barcelona.

He then enjoyed stints at Maccabi Tel Aviv, Brighton & Hove Albion, Maccabi Tel Aviv (again), Watford, Red Bull Salzburg, Saint-Étienne and Olympiacos before his return to Spain.

García’s final game in charge of the club was a 1-1 draw away to newly-promoted Elche on Friday evening. Next up for the Galicians following the international break is an Andalusian double-header – they face Sevilla in Seville before hosting high-flying Granada at Balaídos.

Featured image courtesy of the Daily Mail.