Celta Vigo look to sensational swoop for free agent Mandzukic

Celta Vigo are planning a sensational January swoop for experienced striker Mario Mandzukic, who is a free agent after leaving Qatari club Al-Duhail.

The 34-year-old striker has enjoyed a glittering career in European football and is familiar to La Liga fans for spending the 2014-15 campaign at Atletico Madrid.

💥 Informa @DCVigo 🔎 El @RCCelta se ha interesado por la situación de Mario Mandzukic 📌 Está sin equipo tras un breve paso por Qatar pic.twitter.com/12cpeKAW7v — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 9, 2020

Now a report in Cadena Cope has outlined how Galician club Celta are monitoring his situation and planning an ambitious move to secure his signing in January.

The Croatian netted two goals in 10 appearances in the Qatar Stars League after leaving Italian champions Juventus in the summer of 2019.

He has netted over 200 goals across a club career which included stints at NK Zagreb, Dinamo Zagreb, Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich, Atleti, Juve and in the Middle East.

Mandzukic also hit 33 goals in 89 international appearances, helping his nation Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final.

Celta only have three established forwards in their squad including captain Iago Aspas along with Nolito and Santi Mina.

Image via Marca