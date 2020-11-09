Celta Vigo have chosen title-winning Argentine as new boss

Celta Vigo have already chosen their new head coach and will appoint highly-rated Argentine boss Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet, according to a report in Marca.

Former midfielder Coudet had a brief spell at the Galician club during his playing career back in 2002 but was most well-known for his playing stints at Argentine giants San Lorenzo, River Plate and Rosario Central.

The 46-year-old has now been managing giant clubs across South America since 2015 and guided Racing Club to the Argentine league title in 2019 – only their third since 1966.

He then left the club at the end of that year and was appointed at Brazilian club Internacional, whom he guided to 23 victories in 43 matches at the helm.

The Galicians are currently 17th in La Liga having lost three of their previous five matches and they confirmed the exit of head coach Oscar Garcia according to a statement released on Monday.

García took charge at Celta in November 2019 with the Galicians third from bottom, and managed to secure their Primera status on the final day of the season.

Image via Marca